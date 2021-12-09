West Penwith recognised with Dark Sky Park designation
An area of Cornwall scattered with ancient monuments has been officially recognised as one of the best places in the world to see the stars at night.
West Penwith is now an International Dark Sky Park (IDSP) with minimal traces of light pollution.
Cornwall Council encouraged a partnership between residents, businesses and councillors to achieve the nomination.
It is now the second area in Cornwall to become an IDSP, after Bodmin Moor.
The area now joins more than 185 places around the world that support dark sky advocacy.
West Penwith refers to the area in the far south west of Cornwall, almost surrounded by the sea on three sides.
Cornwall Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, Martyn Alvey, said: "This is a tremendous community-led achievement which officially recognises what we already knew - West Penwith has a fabulous night sky which its residents are understandably proud of.
"It means that more people will get to know about it and come to enjoy and appreciate it."
Photographer Duncan Scobie grew up in the area and has spent countless nights capturing images of the night skies.
He said: "I have marvelled at the huge stellar expanse above our heads and the multitude of stars made more visible by the lack of light pollution in this part of the world.
"Combine a million stars with stunning beaches and cliffs, moorland, ancient sites, incredible post-industrial landscapes and you have something very magical and special and worth protecting."
The designation means the partnership will do the following:
- Work to preserve and enhance the dark night sky for the pleasure and wellbeing of residents, visitors and wildlife
- Encourage a reduction in light pollution
- Engage with individuals and groups in the wider west Cornwall area for educational purposes (astronomy, nature, historic environment and human well-being)
- Provide a guide for residents and visitors to best appreciate the dark night sky
- Promote eco-tourism and astro-tourism
- Inspire other designated landscape areas, within Cornwall and beyond, to appreciate and protect their dark skies
Former parish councillor Kevin Hughes said: "Under a pitch black starry sky in West Penwith, when sitting by some of the ancient monuments, we are looking at the very sky that 2000 years or more ago our ancestors were looking at.
"We must protect that sky for future generations to also be able to appreciate and wonder at."
