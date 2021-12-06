Police appeal following sexual assault in Falmouth car park
Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in a car park.
The 21-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and assaulted in the car park in Church Street, Falmouth, police said.
It happened between 01:00-01:25 GMT on Sunday.
The woman is being supported by her family and a specially trained police officer.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with CCTV in the area to come forward.
