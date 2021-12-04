Newquay Zoo reopens after Storm Arwen damage
A zoo has reopened after "significant" damage led to a week-long closure.
Newquay Zoo, in Cornwall, said Storm Arwen caused "a significant level of damage to our infrastructure and services".
This includes damage to a number of large trees with one falling into a lake and created a potential escape route for lemurs, that live on islands in the water.
The zoo said all its animals were "safe and well" and none had escaped.
It said "repairing the damage was a complicated task" but the fallen tree had now been removed.
The zoo has thanked those involved in the clean-up and said they "look forward to welcoming visitors back".
