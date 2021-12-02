Free parking in Cornwall offered to support shopping local
Cornwall Council is making it free to park in its car parks on Saturday to encourage people to shop local.
The move comes on Small Business Saturday which is a national initiative that encourages consumers to support small businesses in their communities.
Philip Desmonde, cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: "In the run up to the festive season, we're keen to support local economies."
The council said there would be posters about the offer at charging points.
