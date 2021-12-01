More than 100 requests for 20mph speed limit in Cornwall
- Published
More than 100 requests have been received from areas in Cornwall which would like to see speed limits reduced to 20mph, a councillor has said.
Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council's cabinet member for transport, told a council meeting they had received "about 130 requests for 20mph zoning".
He said they ranged from single roads to entire villages.
The councillor has said the move would improve safety as well as the environment for residents.
The council has already started work on a pilot scheme which will see 21 projects rolled out, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Desmonde said these would include extensions to existing 20mph areas, new variable speed limits and zoning.
The first schemes are set to be introduced in May and June 2022.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.