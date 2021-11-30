Doubt over Cornwall cycle trails as plans are 'a mess'
Plans to create new cycle trails across Cornwall are "a mess", the deputy leader of Cornwall Council has said.
The £19m Saints Trails project aimed to put in place 19 miles (30km) across four trails for cyclists and walkers.
However, David Harris said he was now not certain it would be delivered at all, even after the project was scaled back in October over cost.
It was initially hailed as a key scheme for the council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Shambles Trail'
The scheme has been fraught with problems, with concerns about it running over budget and schedule, and auditors have raised issues about it.
National Highways has also clawed back £1m of funding for the project.
There were set to be four trails - one linking Truro to St Agnes; one from Trispen to Idless; a route from St Newlyn East to Carland Cross, and the final section connecting Perranporth to Newquay.
Two sections of the trails - Trispen to Truro and St Newlyn East to Carland Cross - have been scrapped entirely.
The section from St Agnes to Chiverton Cross has been scaled back, and, instead of a dedicated route, the council is looking to have cycle paths which run on the existing road.
At a meeting of full council on Tuesday, Perranporth councillor Steve Arthur asked for an update, saying local people were calling it the "Shambles Trail".
Mr Harris said he had "raised questions about finances, the contracting and the land purchases and I have not had wholly satisfactory answers".
He said: "I can't see how this project can be brought in as envisaged ... I will be honest, it is somewhat of a mess."
He added that he and others were planning to look "further at this".
