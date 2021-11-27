Storm Arwen: Stay away from Devon and Cornwall coast warning
Coastguards have asked people to stay away from the coast as stormy weather continues.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind remains in place across Devon and Cornwall until 18:00 GMT.
Across the region trees have been blown down by Storm Arwen, causing traffic disruption in some areas.
At Towan beach in Newquay, coastguards are working to recover a car that has been ended up in the sea.
Paddy Cochran, from Falmouth Coastguard, said: "Somebody has managed to drive down on to the beach and get stuck and they have basically lost their vehicle now.
"We would ask in this really heavy weather that people stay away from the coast basically.
"While it might seem good fun running away from massive waves, people need to remember that these waves have volume, have power and are usually full of stones, grit and gravel."
From midnight on Saturday until 09:00 an amber warning was in place with the highest wind speed in Devon and Cornwall being 94mph (151km/h) at Berry Head near Brixham in Devon.
There are also reports of snow on Dartmoor for the first time this season.
Devon and Cornwall Police has been advising people to avoid the A39 between Truro and St Austell, because of a "very large tree" blocking the road.
In Sidmouth, a wire holding up Christmas lights on the High Street snapped, and was left hanging over the road and pavement before being repaired.
Thousands of homes have suffered power cuts across Devon and Cornwall, according to Western Power Distribution.
