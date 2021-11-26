Cornwall Council may end outdoor learning service to reduce costs
A service run by Cornwall Council offering outdoor learning courses to young people is at threat of closure.
The council said it is opening a consultation on Cornwall Outdoors "to find alternative delivery models and new providers".
It has sites at Delaware, Carnyorth and Porthpean, and runs a summer camp at Pelistry on the Isles of Scilly.
The council said "financial circumstances call upon us to make some really difficult decisions".
Cornwall Council portfolio holder for Children and Families, Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek added: "I understand how concerning this announcement will be for service users, but the simple truth is the cost of running all four Cornwall Outdoors centres is now greater than anyone could have predicted.
"There is no statutory obligation for the council to provide outdoor learning."
The consultation will begin on 1 December and engage with schools, residents, stakeholders and other organisations to investigate alternatives.
Ms Ellenbroek said: "I am confident those providers can be found, and that where possible outdoor learning in Cornwall can be maintained for future generations."
The responses will be gathered up to 9 January, and a report presented to the council's cabinet in February.
The council said this would "help inform an alternative solution that where possible will maintain and maximise the offer of outdoor learning for children and young people across Cornwall".
The centres are primarily used by schools between April and September.
Additional business at the Porthpean Centre also comes from youth groups and local families during the summer holiday period and outside of peak times.
A consultation was recently held into the future of four leisure centres in Cornwall, with the council currently analysing the results.
