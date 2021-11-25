Floating 'seabin' to catch at Falmouth Harbour
A floating "seabin" that skims plastics and other debris from harbour water has been launched in Cornwall.
The device at Falmouth Harbour is one of 860 being used around the world as part of the Seabin Project.
It has the capacity to catch 90,000 plastic bags each year or 16,500 plastic bottles, the project said.
Its introduction is part of Falmouth Harbour's 150th anniversary pledge to create an environmental legacy.
The project was funded by Falmouth Harbour in collaboration with Falmouth-based space tech company Paddle Logger.
Cornwall rower Bella Collins was at the launch in Falmouth - she and three other women completed a 2,700 mile (4,300km) race to raise money for the project globally.
She completed the Pacific Ocean Race from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to Hawaii in just over 35 days, raising almost £31,000 for the Seabin charity.
The Seabin Project was developed in Sydney, Australia, with a mission to "clean up our oceans one marina at a time".
The unit can intercept floating debris, macro and micro plastics and micro fibres, the project said.
