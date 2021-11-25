BBC News

Looe RNLI crew help friend with marriage proposal

All aboard: Aaron Rix and Katie Fisher are getting married after getting a helping hand from his crew mates

An RNLI crew pushed the boat out to give a friend a helping hand in a marriage proposal.

On Wednesday, Aaron Rix and his girlfriend Katie Fisher were celebrating his 30th birthday at a restaurant in Looe, Cornwall.

The resort's RNLI crew in their inshore lifeboat drifted past the window with a proposal banner.

Mr Rix said "thankfully" the 25-year-old trainee nurse said yes.

It is full steam ahead for the couple's wedding thanks to the crew's boat banner

Mr Rix, an RNLI volunteer, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "Katie looked out of the window of the restaurant and there were my friends from the lifeboat.

"They were holding a banner saying Katie will you marry me?

"When she looked round I was down on one knee asking her to marry me."

