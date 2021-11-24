Newquay Zoo's lions to be moved to Paignton
A zoo's pride of lions is to be moved to a larger zoo amid a "very challenging" time.
The three African lions are likely to move from Newquay Zoo, Cornwall, to Paignton Zoo, Devon, in spring 2022, the Wild Planet Trust said.
The decision was based on providing "the best possible care" for the animals, the charity said.
It described the developments as "exciting" and said they would be replaced by a new exhibit.
In a statement, the Wild Planet Trust said: "The health and welfare of our animals is always our top priority and as part of our commitment to providing the best possible care for the animals that we look after, we are planning some exciting new developments at our zoos.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has been a very challenging time for Newquay Zoo, as it has for many other local businesses, and as we emerge from this we need to plan carefully for our future."
The trust announced 46 employees were at risk of redundancy in August 2020, due to the impact of the pandemic.
It said the enclosure at Paignton Zoo was "many times larger than their existing home", and would provide the lions with "substantially more room".
The conservation charity added that Newquay Zoo had "changed substantially" over the years and, as a science-led charitable zoo, it was "constantly reviewing the ways in which we look after our animals".
It said it understood visitors and staff would miss the lions which "have become a staple part of the Newquay Zoo animal collection", but added they would be replaced with a new exhibit.
