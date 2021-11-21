Man charged after Cornwall school and NHS bomb hoaxes
- Published
A man has been charged by police investigating a series of bomb hoaxes in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 66-year-old man, from Scorrier, was charged in connection with three hoaxes in Truro on 19 November.
Two related to Richard Lander School in Truro and the third related to an NHS facility in the city, officers said.
He is due to appear before Truro Magistrates' Court on Thursday 16 December.
The force said the man had been further charged with four counts of criminal damage between 26 October and 17 November in relation to the Mount Hawke vaccination centre near the city.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.