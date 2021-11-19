Hayle crash: Woman, 19, dies in hospital
A 19-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in a town centre.
The woman was hit by a Land Rover Discovery in Hayle, west Cornwall, on Wednesday and had been in a critical condition at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at about 15:50 GMT in Fore Street.
They are appealing for anyone with dash camera footage to contact them.
