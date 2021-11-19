National Trust Cotehele marks 65 years of Christmas garland
- Published
A National Trust property has recreated a Christmas garland from the 1980s to mark 65 years of the tradition.
Each year the team at Cotehele, in Cornwall, spend 11 months planning and growing the garland, which is normally housed in the Great Hall.
However, bosses said plans had to be adjusted due to Covid restrictions, and there was not enough time to grow the 30,000 flowers for the usual display.
Instead, hundreds of sprigs of greenery have been used and fewer dried flowers.
Dave Bouch, National Trust head hardener for Cotehele, said: "A garland has always featured at Cotehele since the first was created in 1956.
"Since then more and more flowers kept being added to the design each year.
"This year we're taking this opportunity to step back and reflect on how this tradition started by recreating an early photograph of the garland.
"From a time when it was a more modest design and inspired by the decorative greenery and kissing boughs that the Tudors brought into their homes in the winter."
The National Trust is also calling for visitors to share their photos they have taken of the garland over the years, to see how it has changed over time.
The garland is on display from Saturday until 2 January.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.