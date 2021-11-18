Woman, 19, remains in hospital after Hayle accident
- Published
A 19-year-old woman from Redruth remains in hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.
The incident happened at about 15:50 GMT on Fore Street in Hayle, Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police say the woman, who was a pedestrian was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after being hit by a Land Rover.
They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.