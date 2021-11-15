Airline announced for Newquay to London route
- Published
The year-round air route between Cornwall Airport Newquay and London will be operated by Eastern Airways, the airport has confirmed.
The airline will take over the public service obligation (PSO) contract route from December.
The PSO route is subsidised by the government to ensure a year-round service.
The four-year contract was put out to tender in July after a failed attempt earlier in the year.
It was previously operated by Flybe until the company went into administration in March 2020.
It has not been confirmed which London airport the route will connect with, or the frequency of flights.
The PSO ensures flights continue throughout the year, including in quieter months that may not otherwise be commercially profitable.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.