Hundreds protest at Carbis Bay Hotel G7 lodges
Hundreds of people have gathered on a beach in Cornwall to protest against meeting rooms built without planning permission for the G7 summit.
The Carbis Bay Hotel sought retrospective planning permission for the rooms but then withdrew its application and an enforcement notice was issued by Cornwall Council.
The authority has ordered the site be restored within six months.
The hotel, which is appealing the notice, had no comment on the protest.
Protesters on Sunday backing the notice by the council said the area, near St Ives, needed to be given the chance to regenerate after what they considered to be "destruction" of coastal habitat by the works before the summit in June.
Organiser Gill Scott Anderson said protesters were there to "raise our voices and say to the Cabris Bay Hotel: 'You built these meeting rooms without planning permission during the G7'".
She said: "The G7 is long-gone now and you've had an enforcement order issued by Cornwall Council to now remove them.
"Please withdraw your appeal and remove the lodges and allow this beautiful and natural environment to regenerate itself."
The council notice, issued in September, ordered the buildings be removed and the site returned to its original state.
