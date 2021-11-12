Man charged with murder of woman in Helston
A man has charged with the murder of a 62-year-old woman at a property in Cornwall.
Cameron Dancey-Stevenson, 25, from Helston, has been charged with murdering Alison Stevenson, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Ms Stevenson's body was found at an address at Meneage Road in Helston on 25 May.
Mr Dancey-Stevenson is due to appear at Truro Magistrates Court later on Friday.
