Wreaths laid on Poppies to Paddington memorial train
- Published
Poppy wreaths from south west England have been laid on a memorial train to mark Remembrance Day.
Great Western Railway's Poppies to Paddington event started in 2020 as memorial services had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.
The journey symbolises the long journey made by soldiers on their way to war.
Wreaths were lain in Penzance and Paignton on the train heading to Paddington to be placed on the station's war memorial.
Mayor of Penzance Jonathan How was joined by St Ives MP Derek Thomas and representatives of the armed forces in laying wreaths on the train.
Mr How said: "Poppies to Paddington gives us a modern-day echo of the long train ride from Penzance Station that began so many people's journey to war.
"We must never forget that quite a number of those same people suffered horrific injuries while others never returned at all."
