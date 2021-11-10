Woman hit by Obby Oss died after Padstow festival, coroner says
A woman who died after a festival was struck by a hobby horse in a May Day parade, a coroner has said.
Laura Smallwood, 34, collapsed during the annual Obby Oss celebrations in Padstow, Cornwall, in 2019, and died three days later.
Senior Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox told a pre-inquest hearing she suffered "some injury" from the blue ribbon oss.
But he said she was in an earlier incident and had another injury, so it was yet to be determined how she died.
'Combination of incidents'
Mrs Smallwood was taken to hospital with a neck injury after she was found unresponsive at about 19:30 BST on 1 May.
Mr Cox told the hearing in Truro she suffered "some injury as a consequence" of being struck.
But he said she had been in an altercation involving "some pushing and shoving" and a pathologist also found an injury of "more than 10 days of age".
He said it would need to be determined how each contributed or if it was a "combination of incidents".
He also said safety at the event needed to be looked at.
Lawyers for the groups that looked after the osses said "some changes" had been discussed, including moves which were "making sure that the public do not come into contact with an oss".
They also said an application for the event - where two Obby Oss costumes are worn by a number of people and paraded through the town, accompanied by dancers, drums and accordions - had been made for 2022, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus.
A full inquest, which will not be before a jury, is due in 2022.
Mrs Smallwood's husband, Oliver, said her family wanted it to proceed as soon as possible because "it's been long enough".
Devon and Cornwall Police said in June 2019 that no charges were to be brought over the death.
