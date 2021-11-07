Fistral Beach swimmer's pink hat aids coastguard rescue
- Published
A swimmer who was swept out to sea was rescued after her pink float and hat were spotted from the shore.
The woman was seen in difficulty by someone on Little Fistral beach in Newquay, who called 999 at about 12:45 GMT on Saturday.
Newquay and Padstow coastguard and Newquay RNLI rescue team attended and airlifted her from the sea.
HM Coastguard said the bright colours she was wearing aided her timely rescue.
Team leader Matt Rogers said: "This swimmer had done a considerable amount to give herself a chance of being rescued if things went wrong.
"She not only had a float that was a bright pink colour but was wearing a hat of the same colour too.
"It meant our caller could help give us information that enabled the swimmer to be rescued quickly.
"It's a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong even for the most experienced and why you should do all you can to help us help you if the worst happens."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.