Attempted robbery at St Austell service station
There was an attempted robbery at Applegreen service station, Penwinnick Road, St Austell, at about 22:10 GMT on Friday, police have said.
A man demanded money and made threats towards staff, before leaving store empty handed and running off.
He is described as white, in his 20s, of medium build, 5ft 8ins tall with short black hair and a black beard.
He was wearing black T-shirt, black jeans and a white tracksuit top.
Police are appealing for information.
