Bugaled Breizh: Inquest finds deaths were accidental
The deaths of two fishermen on a French trawler which sank in UK waters were accidental, an inquest has found.
The Bugaled Breizh sank off the Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall, in January 2004.
Lawyers for the French victims' families have always maintained that a submarine on exercises in the area at the time could have struck the boat and pulled it down.
But at the High Court, Judge Nigel Lickley QC concluded there was no submarine involvement in the sinking.
Five men died in the incident but only the bodies of skipper Yves Marie Gloaguen, 45, and Pascal Lucien Floch, 49, were recovered in a search operation.
The judge, who acted as coroner for the inquest, said the vessel was likely to have sunk due to a snagging of its equipment on the seabed which forced it to stop and take on water.
The inquest heard there had been three submarines - Dutch, German and British - operating within 100 nautical miles of the vessel at the time it sank.
But the Ministry of Defence has insisted none of its submarines were active in the exact area and that the trawler's nets likely got caught in sediment, dragging it to the bottom.
The body of Patrick Gloaguen, 35, was recovered during a later salvage operation and taken to France.
The bodies of the two remaining crew members, Georges Lemetayer, 60, and Eric Guillamet, 42, have never been found.
'Wholly fanciful'
In 2016, France's top judicial court confirmed the closure of its investigation after finding no evidence to support the submarine theory.
The inquest heard the relatively light damage to the vessel's trawling gear was inconsistent with entanglement with a powerful military submarine.
The judge said it was "wholly fanciful" that an unknown submarine had caused the sinking.
"The Bugaled Breizh had disappeared in a few minutes leaving very little behind. I can understand how thoughts can develop afterwards," Judge Lickley said.
"I have no doubt that the fact a submarine was seen at the scene - doing nothing other than assisting in the search - caused speculation to run as to a submarine being involved in the sinking."
He said the Dutch, German and British submarines operating in the English Channel were "many miles away" at the time of the sinking.
"For the avoidance of doubt, I am satisfied that no other identified Allied submarine of any type or class was in the area at the time and that includes submarines from the US," he said.
"So far as the idea still persists today, I reject it as wholly fanciful and unfounded."
