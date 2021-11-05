Eden Project: Geothermal heat project 'promising'
A three mile-deep (4.8km) borehole has shown "promising" prospects for a geothermal heat plant in Cornwall.
Drilling started in May on the borehole at the Eden Project.
The eco attraction hopes that it will lead to a geothermal heat plant, unlocking heat for Eden and nearby industries.
If successful, the scheme would use steam created from hot water found deep underground to power turbines and produce electricity.
Eden estimates that the heat produced will be the equivalent of heating more than 35,000 homes.
"The well has found its target fault structure and the early signs of high temperatures and good permeability at depth are promising," said a statement from the Eden Project.
Eden founder Tim Smit said that since Eden opened more than 20 years ago the project had aspired to become completely energy independent using renewables.
"The holy grail of renewables is constancy so that we get heat and power even when the sun don't shine and the wind don't blow," he said.
"We believe that we and our fellow geothermal pioneers in Cornwall are the spark that will light a fire."
Drilling firm Eden Geothermal Ltd (EGL) will be carrying out tests into 2022 when the first heat will be extracted using a heat exchanger.
Another borehole will be drilled on the site to a similar depth.
EGL secured £17m funding for the first phase from the European Regional Development Fund, Cornwall Council and investment trust GCP Infrastructure Investments.
The Eden scheme joins at least two other geothermal projects in Cornwall, including one at the United Downs site, near Redruth, and another which heats a swimming lido at Penzance.
