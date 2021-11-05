Lifeguards at Mawgan Porth to be honoured for rescue
- Published
Lifeguards who "bravely" rescued a man from "relentless" waves are to be honoured by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Ex-police officer Jon Marshall was swimming off Mawgan Porth beach in Cornwall when he got into difficulty.
Vittoria Farmer and Alex Ashen will be awarded an RNLI bronze medal for gallantry, for their "bravery and skill" in saving his life.
Theresa Morokutti who supported the rescue will receive a letter of thanks.
'Powerful vortex'
In June, Mr Marshall, who was on holiday from Yorkshire, was caught in a powerful rip current and dragged out into breaking waves.
He was spotted by lifeguards who paddled out to him on rescue boards.
However, due to "relentlessly challenging conditions" they were unable to get him on a board and all drifted out further to sea.
Ms Farmer said: "We'd been battling in the powerful vortex with a really large swell for at least 20 minutes. The rip was raging.
"It was definitely the most physically demanding rescue I have ever been involved in."
'Waves taking me under'
Ms Morokutti launched a rescue water craft and positioned it alongside Mr Marshall.
The lifeguards managed to haul him on to the back of the craft and he was brought to shore, then treated for exhaustion and potential secondary drowning, the charity said.
Mr Marshall said: "The waves were taking me under.
"I was rolling and getting back up, getting a breath and then my head was back under and that was when I thought 'this is it'."
Senior lifeguard, Tom Houghton, was praised for his leadership and trust in his team that allowed him to oversee the situation from the shore.
Dickon Berriman, area lifesaving manager, said: "Had they not acted as they did, Jon would almost certainly have drowned."
The awards will be presented in 2022.
