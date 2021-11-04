Cornwall seal: Lone and underweight pup found on path
A young underweight seal is being cared for after being found alone on the South West Coast Path in Cornwall.
The seal pup, dubbed Buzzard by its finders, weighed about 33lb (15kg) when it should have been about 66-88lb (30-40kg) said experts.
It was found above a beach near Newquay on Wednesday morning by a walker.
The animal, found more than 150ft (50m) above the beach, is being looked after at a British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) seal hospital in Cornwall.
The seal is thought to have moved to the path after stormy weather or a high tide.
"There were no underlying issues but he was underweight with a low temperature," said marine mammal medic Em Gallagher, who helped in the rescue.
It would be recovering at the hospital for a few days before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility, she said.
"Providing all goes to plan, he will be released back into the wild when he reaches a more substantial weight in a few months."
People are reminded by the BDMLR to:
- Keep away from seals and keep all dogs on leads
- Never attempt to move them into the water
- Call BDMLR on 01825 765546 for advice or if you have any concerns about the seal's wellbeing or if there is no sign of the pup's mother
