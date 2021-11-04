Hayle historic mining office added to 'at risk' register
An historic mining office and medieval bridge are among sites in Devon and Cornwall deemed at risk.
But Newlyn School of Painting has been saved over the last year, Historic England said.
Across the South West 77 sites have been saved and removed from the register and 31 have been added.
The Harvey's Foundry complex in Hayle, Cornwall, has been added to the at risk register.
Ross Simmonds, acting regional director at Historic England, said: "Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times.
"Despite the challenges we have all faced recently, this year's Heritage at Risk Register demonstrates that looking after and investing in our historic places can contribute to the country's economic recovery, bring communities together and help tackle climate change."
A number of sites are still on the register, including a prehistoric monument at Western Beacon on Dartmoor, Stover Park near Newton Abbot and the Paignton Picture House, known as Agatha Christie's cinema, but Historic England said good progress was being made at them.
24 Foundry Square, Hayle
The former offices and remains of the foundry of Harvey and Company need extensive repairs.
Historic England said the site was significant due to its connection to Cornwall and the world's mining history.
Parts of the building are currently used as a heritage centre but structural issues, drainage, damp and potential subsidence have landed it on the risk register.
Laura Walton, chief executive of Harvey's Foundry Trust, said: "This is a call to action - the building needs significant structural work and being on the Heritage at Risk Register enables us to access advice and grants to protect it."
Medieval packhorse bridge, Launceston
Believed to have been built in the 15th Century to serve the nearby Priory of Launceston, the bridge has been largely untouched since.
Now it has been damaged by vegetation, cobbles have become loose and it has been vandalised.
It has been added to the at risk register and work has already started on repairs.
Anchor Studio, Penzance
The birthplace of the Newlyn School of Painting, it was built in 1888 as a purpose-built studio for Stanhope Forbes, the father of the influential Newlyn School of painters who used the building for more than 60 years.
Forbes and his wife Elizabeth ran the Newlyn School at Anchor until 1940, attracting many students who went on to become distinguished artists, including John Wells, who lived and worked at Anchor from 1947 until his death in 2000.
It was added to the risk register in 2019 but was fully restored by March 2021.
Chris Hibbert, of the Borlase Smart John Wells Trust, said he was "thrilled" the building had been saved and the studio was once again being used by Cornwall artists.
Dunkeswell Abbey, Devon
Dunkeswell Abbey was built in the 13th Century at the heart of the Blackdown Hills in Devon and has been removed from the register thanks to the help of volunteers.
The ancient monument was placed on the register due to problems with its masonry, as well damage caused by vegetation.
