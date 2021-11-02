Milk tanker fire closes A30 in Cornwall in both directions
A milk tanker fire has closed the A30 in Cornwall in both directions.
The fire which started just before 05:50 GMT has shut both carriageways between the A3058 (Summer Court junction) and the B3285 (Carland Cross).
Highways England said the fire had been extinguished but damage to the road surface needed to be assessed.
Local diversions are in place but people are being advised to leave extra time for travelling.
Highways England also said it would take time to remove the lorry.
Update- A30 both directions #BoxheaterJunction B3285 to #SummercourtJunction A3058. The vehicle fire has successfully been put out, we now need to remove the vehicle and assess the damage to the carriageway. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/1ltfnamaQK— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) November 2, 2021
