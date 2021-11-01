Covid: Truro vaccination centre targeted by vandals twice
- Published
Police are investigating after a Covid vaccination centre was targeted by vandals for the second time in a week.
Graffiti was sprayed on the walls and temporary marquees were slashed at the site of the Mount Hawke Surgery in Truro, Cornwall.
Repairs have been carried out and CCTV installed so that vaccinations can be carried out as planned on Tuesday.
The marquee is where 25,000 vaccines have been administered since January.
Chris Whitworth, a GP at the surgery said he was "angry and disappointed" with the situation.
"The vaccination programme has been received greatly in the local population, so to have something like this happen over the last week is a real kick in the teeth.
"It's really sad that we are going to have to get all of this repaired which is obviously going to cost the NHS money, at a time when we all know the health service is under huge pressure, to have to spend money on this is poor," he said.
Karen Grayson, the vaccination programme manager said that during the vaccine rollout, many patients chose to be vaccinated at Mount Hawke due to the personal service provided.
"My biggest concern would be that people might feel that they can't come here and that's really what we don't want to happen at all.
"There are many ways to protest and to make your opinion heard but I don't think it's fair for people to come and do damage like this, which could potentially deprive other people of their decision to be vaccinated," Dr Whitworth added.
No vaccinations were planned at the surgery on Monday and vaccinations planned for Tuesday will go ahead.
