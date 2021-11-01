Views sought on Cornwall Council's plan to improve transport
- Published
Residents in Cornwall are being asked for feedback on the council's updated Transport Plan.
Changes have been made to the document since it was first published in 2011 to reflect the impact of Covid-19 and climate change.
The council said it wanted to ensure strategies are in place to improve transport over the next decade.
Councillor Philip Desmonde said the feedback would help "to continue to shape what we do".
The authority's strategy anticipates people will choose to travel in ways that have a low impact upon the environment.
Mr Desmonde, the portfolio holder for transport, said: "Everyone in Cornwall relies on transport of one form or another to get to school or work, to access vital services and to connect with friends, family and their community.
"The feedback we receive will help us to continue to shape what we do to make that happen."
The survey will be open until 24 December.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.