Budget cash to 'transform' Isles of Scilly sea link
- Published
A £48m bid to improve sea links to the Isles of Scilly has been approved by the government.
The money comes as part of "levelling up" funds and will pay for three new ships, including passenger and cargo ferries to travel between the mainland and the islands, 28 miles off Cornwall.
St Ives MP Derek Thomas said it would "transform" transport for the islands.
It was part of the nbudget announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Mr Thomas said: "It will transform and assure transport and greener transport for the Isles of Scilly for generations."
He said work on the freight ship would begin first and "the government expects the majority of the project delivered by the next election, which is in mid-2024."
The bid was jointly submitted in June 2021 by the Isles of Scilly Council, Cornwall Council, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company and other island partners.
The money will also help to pay for harbour improvements in St Mary's and in Penzance to accommodate the new ships.
Designs for the new passenger, cargo and inter-island ships were revealed by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group in June.
Robert Francis, chairman of the Isles of Scilly Council said: "It is no exaggeration to say that the ships that link the Isles of Scilly to the mainland are a lifeline for this community and today marks an important day in Scilly's recent history."
Linda Taylor, the leader of Cornwall Council said it will "provide transport and economic benefits to both communities".
The CEO of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group said the government investment will "future proof" the sea link.
The new vessels "will be purpose-built to meet the future service needs of the Isles of Scilly community, local businesses and visitors for many years to come", said Stuart Reid.
In anticipation of the result of the budget announcements, work had already started to ensure the harbour improvements would be completed and the vessels would enter service on or by 31 March 2024.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.