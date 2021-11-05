Women inspired by Olympics learn skateboarding in Cornwall
A group of women inspired by their children and the Olympics are taking skateboarding lessons in Cornwall.
About 20 women aged 45 and above have joined the group, and are attending lessons at the Mount Hawke Skate Park near St Agnes.
Katie Mallam, 49, said she had gone over ramps and completed kick turns.
Skateboarding featured in the Olympics for the first time, with 13-year-old Sky Brown winning a bronze medal for Great Britain.
Lisa Woodruff, 50, who is a marketing manager and one of those having lessons, said: "She [Sky] did not just inspire young people to get involved, but older people too.
"I watched it all, and other videos of her with my kids and it is amazing to see."
The women decided to approach coach Zain Ishmael, who agreed to teach them, after holding sessions for some of their children.
Mr Ishmael said: "Skateboarding can be for anybody, any age or gender.
"The older women here are pushing it just as much as the younger lot.
"They are doing so well and the progression is really fast.
"Skating is mainly for fun, a sense of release, as well as a challenge with an adrenaline buzz pushing those feelings.
"The endorphins become additive - you know when you are a skateboarder because you can't live without it," he added.
Another member of the group, paediatric doctor, Katie Mallam, 49, said: "I really can't believe how much he has taught us.
"I thought we would just stand and roll around a bit but to be going around ramps and dropping into banks and doing kick turns is way more than I thought we would be able to do."
James Hope-Gill, chief executive of Skateboard GB, said there had been a "resurgence" in the sport, partly due to coronavirus lockdowns, with "about 24% or 25% increase in people coming to the skate parks over the last 18 months. or two years".
He said: "Skateboarding was one of the few things you could do in your hour of exercise, or you could do it at home and I think being in the Olympics has been huge.
"There were queues outside skate shops earlier in the summer and a lot of them were girls wanting to start skateboarding after the Olympics."
