Isles of Scilly: Lloyds to close last remaining bank branch
The only bank on the Isles of Scilly is set to close next year.
Lloyds Bank will close its branch on St Mary's on 25 April, 2022.
Phil Moon, who runs a restaurant and takeaway on the island, said the the closure had come as a "shock" and would make running his business "more complicated".
Lloyds Bank said the decision was due to changes in customer behaviour meaning the branch was used less often.
Mr Moon said: "We obviously lost Barclays a couple of years ago and Lloyds became the only bank on the island so we never saw this coming."
He said his business regularly used the bank for change stock and for taking cash off the premises for security.
"It was a shock, and a bit of an unpleasant one at that, I'm pretty disappointed to be honest; it's going to affect all of us and businesses especially."
Lloyds Bank said staff will be on hand to advise and support with banking alternatives.
A spokesperson added: "A new community banker will be made available to help customers with their everyday banking and customers can also continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is a short walk away from the branch."
Mr Moon said using the Post Office would see people "who just want to do bank transactions" having to join the queue for those wanting stamps or postal services.
"It's just going to slow things down and make things more complicated," he said.
