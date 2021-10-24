Bodmin pilot saves £1million of planes from hangar fire
- Published
A pilot has single-handedly saved about £1million worth of small planes from a fire.
Andy Wilkins was staying in a caravan onsite at Bodmin Airfield in Cornwall when he heard a loud bang.
As flames and smoke spread across one of the hangars, the flying instructor pushed several planes to safety outside.
He was stopped by Cornwall Fire Service when they arrived on the scene "because the smoke was pretty intense".
"I came out and saw flames coming out, called 999 and thought the next priority was to get the aircraft out of the hangar," Mr Wilkins explained.
"They're important to us and the flying club at Cornwall and I just got them out, I'm a bit stiff this morning."
The fire was first reported at 19:30 BST on Friday 22 October.
Mr Wilkins managed to push eight planes out of the next-door hangar to where the blaze started, creating a fire break.
Darren Fern, chairman Bodmin Flying Club, said: "If all of the aircraft had been lost, there's potentially up to a million pounds worth of aircraft sitting here and Andy saved those.
"The fire brigade did a brilliant job of containing it but by emptying the hangar that was next door to it, it gave us a firebreak that saved all of the others so to do that all, virtually on his own, was an amazing job."
Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service had five fire engines on the scene to deal with the incident.
The cause of the fire is being determined.
