Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust puts out urgent call for workers to do extra hours
Published
The Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust (RCHT) has declared a critical incident due to the pressures it is facing.
A critical incident allows all health and care organisations to work together and focus on resolving the situation.
The trust reported up to 100 people in the emergency department waiting to be seen on Wednesday with 25 ambulances waiting to transfer patients.
Managers contacted staff asking them to work extra hours to help handle "intense pressures".
Speaking on behalf of the NHS in Cornwall, RCHT medical director, Dr Allister Grant said: "There is unprecedented demand on health and care services in Cornwall, more so this week than at any point during the pandemic.
"As a result, we have escalated our operational level from OPEL4 to an internal critical incident.
"Pressure will always be most visible at the Emergency Department where ambulances are waiting, and our priority here is to move people into wards as soon as we can."
The last critical incident was declared in July, and in August seven leaders of Cornwall's health and care system wrote an open letter describing an "ongoing surge in demand".
In September, all planned and urgent surgeries were temporarily suspended due to the pressure the hospital is under.
Routine surgeries remain suspended, with urgent procedures reviewed daily and continuing where possible.
The trust said on Thursday it was treating 44 patients with Covid-19 - 10 more than the previous week.
'Further delays'
South Western Ambulance Service (SWAS) recorded the longest response times for life-threatening and emergency incidents across England in September.
Will Warrender, CEO of SWAS, said the service was under "the most sustained period of pressure in its history", adding "the situation today is no better than it was in September".
Dr Paul Cook, a GP and Chair of NHS Kernow said: "It is difficult getting people into hospital because of trying to free up space within the hospital, and getting people home. We have got an increased number of people who are ready to go home."
He asked that people collect their relatives "as soon as possible because every few hours of delay adds further delays through the system".
"If there is a way you can change your arrangements when you are called today or over the next few days to collect people from hospital, please can you make that a priority wherever possible."
