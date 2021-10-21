Four people rescued from car stuck in flood water
Four people have been rescued from a car which was stuck in fast flowing flood water in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received reports of people trapped inside a vehicle in St Kew at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
The driver and three passengers managed to get on to the roof of the car and were rescued using throw lines.
Heavy rain and wind has caused disruption across the South West.
Devon County Council Highways Control has been dealing with 80 incidents, including flooding on Weycroft Bridge in Axminster, Station Road in Broadclyst and a number of fallen trees.
There are flood warnings in place for the River Otter, Clyst, Culm, Coly and Axe and Torridge from Dalton to Bideford.
