Crews tackle blaze at St Ives seafront restaurant
A fire has broken out at a waterfront restaurant in St Ives, Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a restaurant on Fore Street at 05:25 BST on Wednesday.
Six fire engines have been attending the scene along with specialised appliances, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have said.
Roads to Fore Street and the harbour remain cordoned off and people are asked to avoid the area.
