Truro Cathedral bomb hoax aimed to increase kebab sales
- Published
A man who made a fake bomb threat to a cathedral in a bid to get the evacuated congregation to use a kebab shop has been jailed.
Anthony Moroncini, 52, of no fixed abode, made the threat to Truro Cathedral on 13 September.
He told police he made the hoax call to increase his chances of getting work at the shop which he helped out at.
Moroncini was jailed for 16 months after admitting a series of offences over a 10-day period from 3 September.
He pleaded guilty to the bomb hoax, two assaults, burglary, three thefts, five criminal damage charges and using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour.
On 13 September, Moroncini gave his own name to the call handler and was seen on CCTV leaving a phone box close to the cathedral.
Holly Rust, defending, said: "He was helping out at the kebab shop for food and the whole idea was to increase footfall when the cathedral was evacuated."
She said Moroncini was "an individual with significant mental health difficulties", was homeless and had no access to basic facilities like food.
She told Truro Crown Court he did not think about the significant impact on the emergency services and the public.
'Catalogue of offending'
Prosecutor Ali Rafati said Moroncini had committed 93 offences since 1994, mostly for dishonesty and violence.
He said armed police, dog units, bomb disposal teams and other 999 services scrambled to the scene after the threat.
Judge Simon Carr told Moroncini: "You have pleaded guilty to a catalogue of offending over a period of approximately 10 days in early September and you were ill.
"Any bomb hoax is a serious offence and the effect it has on the emergency services and the public."
