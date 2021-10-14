Padstow death: Boat owner 'had limited boating experience'
The owner of a boat that capsized leading to the death of his 17-year-old daughter "had limited boating experience", a report has found.
Gillian Davey died after the incident close to the Doom Bar off Padstow, Cornwall, in May 2020.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report said it "highlights the need for leisure boat users to get properly trained."
Covid-19 restrictions meant training courses were not available.
The report said: "The owner recognised his lack of knowledge and experience and had attempted to book himself onto training courses; however, because training schools were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, this was unsuccessful."
The 1970s built boat, called Norma G, capsized after being hit by a large wave close to the Doom Bar where the water depth changes rapidly.
The investigation found the boat's owner "did not fully appreciate the dangers of being so close to the Doom Bar around low water".
The Doom Bar is a large sandbank that stretches across the Camel Estuary and is "regarded as a significant danger to shipping", the report said.
Recommendations have been made to Padstow Harbour Commissioners to consider placing a navigation mark at the north-east extremity of the Doom Bar, and to the Wadebridge Boating Club to review and amend the navigation information available to users of the Camel Estuary.
The report found wearing an inflated life-jacket prevented Ms Davey from swimming down and out of the submerged cabin door.
The boat owner's wife, who was also trapped beneath the cabin of the boat after the capsize, removed her life jacket enablingher to escape.
'Sad accident'
The MAIB said: "Without doubt, the wearing of personal flotation devices, such as lifejackets, saves lives. However, there are circumstances when wearing automatically inflating lifejackets can be hazardous.
"For example when in enclosed spaces such as accommodation areas and cabins."
Andrew Moll, chief inspector, said: "This sad accident highlights the need for leisure boat users to get properly trained and equip themselves with the necessary navigational tools to stay safe.
"Conditions at sea can change rapidly, boat owners should check the weather forecast before setting out and know the limitations of their boat."
