Hundreds of Cornwall patients 'unable to leave hospital'
Hundreds of patients in Cornwall are unable to leave hospital because care packages and carers are not available for them, senior health bosses say.
Staff said more than 200 patients, including at Truro's Royal Cornwall Hospital, were medically ready to leave but had nowhere to go.
This had stopped new patients being admitted, with 22 ambulances outside the emergency department on Monday.
Bosses said they were dealing with "huge" pressures.
Family support
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust's director of emergency care, Dr Toby Slade, said it was "some of the most testing situations that we've ever worked in".
On top of people unable to be discharged, staff said they were also currently busier than at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with that also putting massive pressure on hospitals and ambulances.
Dr Slade said the Truro emergency department (ED) was designed "for about 40 patients at any one time and, unfortunately, we are regularly seeing in excess of 80 ... that is putting a huge amount of pressure on the staff".
Vehicles are unable to leave for other work until patients are admitted.
On Monday, 22 ambulances were outside the ED.
Dr Slade said it "really is" part of a national issue.
He said patients' relatives could help and "anybody who has any friends or family in hospital awaiting social care, if there's anything they can do to support their loved ones at home, that will have an immediate impact on ambulance delays".
He said: "That just frees up hospital beds for patients who desperately need them."
Dr Slade also thanked his colleagues for "their hard work and efforts ... [and] doing an incredible job".
The government said it was investing more money in the NHS, including £11m earmarked to deal with waiting times.
