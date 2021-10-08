UK City of Culture 2025: Longlist 'great ' for Cornwall
- Published
Cornwall is one of eight areas longlisted for UK City of Culture 2025.
A record 20 different parts of the UK placed bids including Exeter and Torbay, which did not make the longlist.
The other areas in the longlist are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.
Cornwall councillor Stephen Rushworth said it was "incredibly good news".
A change of rules has allowed areas and places to join together to apply for the title for 2025.
Mr Rushworth, who is portfolio holder for culture and the economy, said: "It highlights how strong Cornwall's culture and creative industries are nationally and internationally.
"We put in a very competitive and credible bid, which involved global brands such as the Tate, Eden, Falmouth University."
Winning the prestigious title has enormous benefits with previous hosts attracting millions of pounds in additional investment, creating jobs and attracting thousands of visitors to their local area.
The places will now work with a panel of experts and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to finalise their bids before the shortlist is announced early next year.
'Number one'
Each place on the longlist will receive £40,000 worth of investment.
Mr Rushworth said the money would be spent "wisely" and they would "do the best we can to get a bid that will win us the number one spot".
Cornwall's bid, backed by comedian Dawn French, is led by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), in partnership with Cornwall Council.
Other organisations including Tate St Ives, Falmouth University and the Eden Project are also supporting the bid.
The working title of Cornwall's bid is Outside Culture, recognising that so much of Cornwall's cultural distinctiveness is driven by its landscape, and takes place outdoors.
Minack Theatre executive director Zoe Curnow said: "It helps to put us in the spotlight for our culture as well as all the other things that are completely amazing about Cornwall."
She said she wanted the impact of the bid to be accessible to all no matter their income and "geographically accessible as well, reaching into every corner of Cornwall".
Exeter and Torbay missed out on the longlist after joining forces in a bid that said it would "look to showcase closely-connected coastal and city destinations".
The winning city, which will succeed Coventry, will be announced in spring next year.
