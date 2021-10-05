Bugaled Breizh: Trawler 'lost radio minutes after first call'
Radio contact was lost with a French trawler that sank 14 miles (23km) off Cornwall's coast minutes after it made a distress call, an inquest heard.
All five Frenchmen on board died when the Bugaled Breizh went down off the Lizard Peninsula on 15 January 2004.
An inquest into the deaths of skipper Yves Marie Gloaguen, 45, and Pascal Lucien Le Floch, 49, is being held at the High Court in London.
"Come quickly, we are capsizing," was repeatedly heard by a boat nearby.
Oil and debris
On Tuesday, the skipper of the Eridan, a fishing vessel operating just a few miles from the Bugaled Breizh on the day it disappeared, told the court he had received a distress call at about 12:25.
Serge Cossec said: "The skipper [Mr Gloaguen] said: 'Come quickly, we are capsizing.'
"That was all. He said it several times."
Mr Cossec said he left the bridge to tell his own crew to pull up their nets so they could go to the boat's aid.
When he attempted to make contact a second time on the VHF radio, just a few minutes after the first call, there was only crackling on the line, Mr Cossec said.
Upon arriving at the Bugaled Breizh's last known coordinates less than an hour later, the crew of the Eridan found only a large slick of oil spanning 900ft to 1,300ft (300m to 400m), as well as a huge amount of debris from the vessel.
They found an empty life raft marked as belonging to the Bugaled Breizh, the court heard, and a second one that was also empty and half-deflated.
The bodies of Mr Gloaguen and Mr Le Floch were recovered in the hours after the ship sank and taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
The body of a third man, Patrick Gloaguen, 35, was recovered during a later salvage operation and taken to France.
The bodies of Georges Lemetayer, 60, and Eric Guillamet, 42, have never been found.
The inquest, due to last three weeks, continues.
