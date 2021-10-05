Barefoot man walks 330 miles on South West Coast Path
- Published
A man has walked more than 330 miles (530km) barefoot to raise money for refugees.Ben Tidy spent more than a month on the South West Coast Path from Minehead, Somerset, back to his home town of Falmouth, Cornwall.
He raised more than £3,500 for the Choose Love charity, which supplies refugees with shoes and essential items.
He said the money would support those who have left their homes due to conflict or persecution from countries like Afghanistan, and Syria.
Mr Tidy said: "You maybe enjoy the walk more because you can't get lost in your mind - you are 100% in the moment, one step after another.
"It's almost like you have a greater appreciation for nature because you have an extra sense.
"You are not just hearing and seeing but you are also feeling the path you're walking on."
The Choose Love charity also supplies tents, blankets, trousers, winter jackets and underwear alongside supporting services and protection.
Mr Tidy set off on 1 September and arrived back in Falmouth on Saturday.
