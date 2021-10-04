Man, 48, dies after suspected assault in Launceston
A man has died in hospital a week after he was believed to have been assaulted in a street in Cornwall.
Police said the suspected assault happened in Launceston between the Newmarket Inn and Nicolls Tenements on 24 September.
A 48-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries but died on Friday, officers said.
They added a 55-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in custody.
The suspected assault took place between 19:00 and 20:15 BST.
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV to come forward and said the victim may have been walking with the aid of a crutch or walking stick at the time.
