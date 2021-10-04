Bugaled Breizh: Inquest to consider submarine involvement
An inquest into the deaths of two French fishermen who died when a trawler sank in 2004 is set to consider whether nearby submarines on exercises may have been involved.
Pascal Le Floch and Yves Gloaguen died when the Bugaled Breizh sank off Cornwall's Lizard peninsula. Three other Frenchmen also died when it sank.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied any UK submarine being involved.
The inquest, at London's Royal Courts of Justice, is due to last three weeks.
All five on board lost their lives when the vessel went down 14 miles (23km) off the Lizard on 15 January 2004.
Only the bodies of Mr Gloaguen, 45, and Mr Le Floch, 49, were recovered in a search operation.
Under English law, an inquest must be held here because their bodies were brought back to Cornwall.
The body of Patrick Gloaguen, 35, was recovered during a later salvage operation and taken to France.
The bodies of the two remaining crew members, Georges Lemetayer, 60, and Eric Guillamet, 42, have never been found.
The inquest heard there had been three submarines - Dutch, German and British - operating within 100 nautical miles of the vessel at the time it sank.
The question of whether submarines preparing for Nato training exercises may have been involved, causing it to capsize, was raised repeatedly during a long-running investigation by the French authorities.
However, France's top judicial court said in 2016 there was no evidence to support the claim, nor that the sinking was a fishing accident.
The MoD has always denied a Royal Navy submarine was involved.
Judge Nigel Lickley said the resumed inquest "should consider in proper detail" how it sank and "as part of that exercise we should look at whether any submarines might have been involved".
He said if evidence did point to another vessel being involved "then I will say so".
Francoise Jolivet, sister of Mr Gloaguen, said in a statement she hoped it would "light a little red light in the heads of European submarine commanders so they take into account other boats when doing their exercises".
The inquest continues
