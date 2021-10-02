'Speedo Mick' asked to leave Cornwall pub for being underdressed
Fundraiser Speedo Mick, who walks in just a pair of swimming trunks, was asked to leave a pub for being being under-dressed during a charity trek.
He stopped at The Halfway House pub at Rame, Cornwall, in heavy rain on the walk from Liverpool to Land's End.
As he talks to Facebook viewers, a voice is heard saying: "I can't have you standing there dressed like this."
The pub's landlord said he had "never heard of him", but on learning who he was, went after him with some food.
Speedo Mick, whose real name is Mick Cullen, walked from John O'Groats to Land's End in 2019 and 2020.
He took shelter in the pub between Falmouth and Helston on his latest charity trek.
During a Facebook Live broadcast, viewers heard a staff member tell him he could not stay in the pub in his limited attire and his response: "That's fine. No worries."
Landlord Darren Briggs said: "We completely apologise. We did not know who he was.
"Because we have been so busy we have never heard of him."
He said they quickly realised who he was and went after him.
"We took him some food and he was very amicable," he said.
"If we had known he could have had anything he wanted on the house."
Mr Cullen, who reached Land's End later, posted on Facebook: "I'm alright you beautiful people, all's good no hard feelings here at all.
"It's not the first time I've been chucked out of an 'ale house it happened on the last walk too.
"I know, me, the fashionista in my designer Everton Football Club Speedo's!"
And he posted later: "It's been a difficult time for lots of businesses especially pubs, restaurants etc, they've had a terrible time of it, thankfully many have pulled through.
"Please for me, show them the love and support they need it."
