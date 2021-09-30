Drug-related deaths increase in Cornwall as new substance seen
A warning has been issued over new drugs circulating in Cornwall after a rise in drug-related deaths.
Cornwall Council said in 2019 there were 31 drug-related deaths in the county, compared to 40 in 2020.
Nine of those deaths involved illicit benzodiazepine drugs that were previously unseen in the county.
The authority said the drugs were becoming an "increasing problem" but it was working with partners to support drug users to seek help.
Sid Willett, drug-related death prevention lead at Cornwall Council, said: "We need to help drug users to recognise the dangers of these substances, which are very powerful."
Each year Cornwall Council's Drug and Alcohol Team carry out a review into each and every drug-related death in the county in a bid to identify if anything can be done to help prevent future deaths.
Mr Willett said the team "identified that pain management continues to be a considerable factor in drug-related deaths.
"Last year 50% of the deaths involved people who have been enduring high levels of pain.
"We are continuing to improve joint working arrangements between drug and alcohol treatment services and health professionals to better identify those at risk of turning to the illicit market for help."
