Multiple vehicles damaged in Cornwall arson attacks
Thirteen vehicles have been set on fire in an area of Cornwall in the "last few months", firefighters have said.
The latest attack, which involved two vehicles, happened early on Tuesday in Market Street, Bodmin, the town fire station said.
Firefighters said the "deliberate fires" were "putting strain" on stretched services and caused "massive financial loss" to owners.
Police said the attacks had angered officers and the local community.
Bodmin Police has reported car fires going back to 7 September, when three vehicles were damaged in the town.
Officers also reported that two vehicles had been set on fire in nearby Lanivet on 18 September.
Bodmin Community Fire Station said after the latest attack at 03:24 BST on Tuesday: "These are deliberate fires and we are appealing to the public for vigilance and information about who is doing it.
"Not only is there a massive financial loss but it's putting strain on already stretched services."
Insp Regie Butler-Card of Bodmin Police said there had been nine attacks in which 16 vehicles had been damaged over the last 18 months in the area.
But he said officers were not linking all the attacks.
"There is no pattern to them and they are spread over a wide area," he said.
Police patrols were being stepped up and he appealed to local people to be their "eyes and ears" and report anything suspicious.
"Bodmin is a beautiful and very safe community and these incidents have a massive impact on people," he said.
"There are many people here who do not have a lot of money so to destroy a car could mean the difference to them having a job and not having a job, which is horrible.
"That has angered us and the community."
