Devon and Cornwall Police urge people not to panic buy fuel
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police are urging people not to panic buy fuel because it could cause delays and "have an impact on critical and emergency services".
A lorry driver shortage has disrupted fuel deliveries, with some petrol stations closing and queues forming.
There is no fuel shortage in Devon or Cornwall and "there is no need to panic buy", police said.
They added "the current situation will not impact on the service Devon and Cornwall Police provides".
The government said there was no fuel shortage at refineries, and also urged people not to panic buy.
Please don’t #PanicBuy fuel— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) September 25, 2021
Communities in Devon and Cornwall are being reminded that there is no fuel shortage in either county - and there is no need to panic buy.
Concerns about a shortage of fuel have led to an increase in the number of motorists visiting filling stations. pic.twitter.com/NjqXTMVmWL
MPs have called on drivers to be "sensible", to consider filling up another time, and to avoid stockpiling fuel in jerry cans.
President of the AA Edmund King said: "We were in discussions with Government ministers last night and we talked to the major fuel companies, and we can reiterate there is not a problem with supply at the source."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.