Cornwall's special Covid status expected to end in October
Additional Covid-19 support measures introduced to tackle rising infection rates in August are expected to end for Cornwall on 1 October.
Devon and Cornwall were designated as Enhanced Response Areas (ERA) for five weeks with extra government support.
Dr Ruth Goldstein, Conwall's assistant director of public health said the status has been "useful".
On Friday, Cornwall's infection rates were 290 per 100,000 people, just above the national average of 289.
Dr Goldstein said: "I think they helped raise awareness just at the right time when we really needed it, but what we have gained is as much as we are going to gain for now being in the ERA."
Support has included people assisting with leaflet drops, raising awareness with an advertising van going around Cornwall, help with extra vaccine clinics and engaging with young people.
She said: "I don't really think that we would be classed as being in special measures any more. They have taught us a few things and given us a few more tools in our toolbox."
The use of face coverings in communal areas of secondary schools and colleges remains something that can be applied in places where infection rates are rising, Dr Goldstein explained.
